Nile River Cruise Debut Delayed After Ship Catches Fire
The delivery date for Uniworld’s S.S. Sphinx has been delayed.
A fire at Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection’s Cairo shipyard has damaged the vessel, which will now enter service in August.
A statement released by Uniworld noted the following:
“The S.S. Sphinx, our new ship slated to begin cruising the Nile this January, caught on fire at the shipyard in Cairo late last month,” said Uniworld. "Thankfully, no one was on board at the time and there were no injuries to report. After a thorough assessment of the damage, we have made the unfortunate decision to delay the launch until the September 26, 2020 sailing.”
Unfortunately, travelers will have to be rebooked, however, Uniworld already operates the River Tosca in the region.
“We recognize full well the tremendous disappointment this news brings and are working with travel advisors and affected guests to make alternative travel arrangements on our original ship serving Egypt, River Tosca,” Uniworld said. “We have been so looking forward to celebrating the launch of the S.S. Sphinx and while she may be delayed, know she will be worth the wait.”
The Uniworld team has already been in touch with all impacted guests as well as travel advisors to make alternative arrangements.
When complete, the ship will offer guests a new luxury option on the Nile River in Egypt complete with three gourmet dining venues, including a private dining room and an al fresco dining experience on the upper deck, a swimming pool, massage room and 42 suites. The S.S. Sphinx ship will also include 12 adventure-filled days during which guests can experience Egypt and the Nile’s top sites starting and ending in Cairo.
