Norwegian Cruise Line Eliminates Single-Use Plastic Beverage Bottles
Norwegian Cruise Line announced Thursday it has eliminated single-use plastic beverage bottles across its fleet.
As part of a partnership with JUST Goods, Inc., Norwegian has replaced all single-use plastic water bottles across its 17-ship fleet, starting with the cruise line’s most recent vessel, Norwegian Encore.
In total, Norwegian will replace over six million single-use plastic water bottles every year.
“This is a very special and very proud moment for us,” Norwegian CEO Harry Sommer said in a statement. “As a leading cruise line, we are thrilled to make such an impact by eliminating single-use beverage bottles across our fleet. It’s just one of the ways we are working to preserve our oceans and the destinations we visit.”
“While this is just the beginning of what we and others can do, we are incredibly committed to our Sail & Sustain program and believe wholeheartedly in the importance of preserving our natural resources,” Sommer continued. “We will continue to strive towards making environmentally conscious decisions to benefit our earth.”
The latest sustainable steps forward for the cruise line come just months after it eliminated single-use plastic straws across its fleet and private destinations. The company is also working to eliminate single-use plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles later this year.
The efforts of Norwegian are part of the cruise line’s Sail & Sustain Environmental Program, which is its commitment to minimize waste to landfills, reduce its CO2 emissions rate, increase sustainable sourcing and invest in emerging technologies.
