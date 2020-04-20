Norwegian Cruise Line Expands 'Free at Sea' Offers to All Bookings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke April 20, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line has expanded its "Free at Sea" promotion to include free open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and kids on all sailings.
Previously, guests could choose one, two, three or all five offers based on their cabin category.
Emerald Cruises on Track to Deliver Two News Ships in 2021Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Last 3 Cruise Ships Still Sailing Set to Finally DockCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Holland America Line Celebrates Its 147th AnniversaryCruise Line & Cruise Ship
3 Major Cruise Lines Have Enough Cash For Almost a YearCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Available on cruises starting from $199, guests can save up to $1,400 on beverages, $130 on an internet package, $50 per tour with shore excursion credits, $1,000 with free third and fourth guests on select cruises and up to $160 on free meals at specialty dining venues.
However, as Cruise Critic reported, the free specialty dining offer has been slightly reduced as a result of the expanded amenities. While guests booked on short sailings of three to five nights will still receive one free specialty dinner and passengers booked on cruises of 15 nights or longer will still receive five complimentary specialty dinners, guests on all other sailings will receive one less specialty dinner than was previously offered.
"Our Free at Sea program has proven so popular that we have extended it to include all five free amenities in every stateroom category," the cruise line said in a statement. "Given that all guests are now able to take advantage of our free specialty dining amenity, we have found it necessary to slightly reduce the number of free specialty dining nights we will offer in an effort to manage the availability of restaurant reservations and the overall guest experience."
In addition to the expanded promotion, guests can take advantage of Norwegian's flexible cancellation policy.
Customers can cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a future cruise credit for sailings through December 2022 on all cruises through September 30 and, for all cruises October 1 and beyond, guests can cancel up to 120 days ahead of their sailing and still receive a full refund.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS