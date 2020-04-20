Last updated: 10:59 AM ET, Mon April 20 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line Expands 'Free at Sea' Offers to All Bookings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke April 20, 2020

Friends enjoying cocktails at Sky High Bar aboard Norwegian Star
PHOTO: Friends enjoying cocktails at Sky High Bar aboard Norwegian Star. (photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has expanded its "Free at Sea" promotion to include free open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi and kids on all sailings.

Previously, guests could choose one, two, three or all five offers based on their cabin category.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Emerald Luna under construction

Emerald Cruises on Track to Deliver Two News Ships in 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The MSC Magnifica in the Port of Hamburg in Germany

Last 3 Cruise Ships Still Sailing Set to Finally Dock

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Celebrates Its 147th Anniversary

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Panorama

3 Major Cruise Lines Have Enough Cash For Almost a Year

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Available on cruises starting from $199, guests can save up to $1,400 on beverages, $130 on an internet package, $50 per tour with shore excursion credits, $1,000 with free third and fourth guests on select cruises and up to $160 on free meals at specialty dining venues.

However, as Cruise Critic reported, the free specialty dining offer has been slightly reduced as a result of the expanded amenities. While guests booked on short sailings of three to five nights will still receive one free specialty dinner and passengers booked on cruises of 15 nights or longer will still receive five complimentary specialty dinners, guests on all other sailings will receive one less specialty dinner than was previously offered.

"Our Free at Sea program has proven so popular that we have extended it to include all five free amenities in every stateroom category," the cruise line said in a statement. "Given that all guests are now able to take advantage of our free specialty dining amenity, we have found it necessary to slightly reduce the number of free specialty dining nights we will offer in an effort to manage the availability of restaurant reservations and the overall guest experience."

In addition to the expanded promotion, guests can take advantage of Norwegian's flexible cancellation policy.

Customers can cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a future cruise credit for sailings through December 2022 on all cruises through September 30 and, for all cruises October 1 and beyond, guests can cancel up to 120 days ahead of their sailing and still receive a full refund.

For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Emerald Luna under construction

Emerald Cruises on Track to Deliver Two News Ships in 2021

Emerald Waterways

Last 3 Cruise Ships Still Sailing Set to Finally Dock

Holland America Line Celebrates Its 147th Anniversary

The Two Things Every Cruise Line Needs to Offer Post-Coronavirus

Cruise Journalists, Bloggers Show Support for the Industry

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS