Norwegian Cruise Line Homeports in Amsterdam for the First Time
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line June 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers now how six ships to choose from when traveling with Norwegian Cruise Line with the debut of Norwegian Pearl. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in international cruise travel, celebrates its first season of cruises from the Netherlands, Amsterdam with the European debut of Norwegian Pearl, growing the brand’s presence to six ships in the region for the first time.
On Saturday, 8 June, Norwegian Pearl’s Captain, Paul von Knorring, and the ship’s officers were honored with a plaque and key to the city of Amsterdam from local officials from the Port of Amsterdam, Amsterdam Cruise Port and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, as part of the maritime tradition.
On 11 May, the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Pearl embarked on her first summer season in Europe, where she became the largest ship to sail on the Thames River at Tilbury in Essex, England. She will cruise the North and Baltic Seas until end of June, before repositioning to Rome (Civitavecchia) for a season of varied Mediterranean voyages.
“As the only North American cruise line to sail Europe year-round, we are very excited to offer guests new and interesting itineraries full of history, culture and diverse landscapes while they enjoy our various ships in the region, including Norwegian Pearl, which is homeporting in Europe for the first time,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.
Conveniently located near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the third busiest international airport in Europe, and the city’s cultural attractions, guests can explore the various city sites of the Dutch capital from its iconic canals and Avant Garde architecture to its quaint cafes and charming streets before or after setting sail aboard Norwegian Pearl.
“We were very pleased to welcome Norwegian Pearl as her new homeport for the 2019 summer season,” said Alma Prins, Commercial Manager Cruise at Port of Amsterdam. “Amsterdam is uniquely positioned in the heart of Western Europe, offering international guests the opportunity to combine a cruise with a land-based discovery of the Old Continent and its many treasures.”
During her first season in Europe, Norwegian Pearl will sail 10-14-day cruises to the Greek Isles; the Mediterranean; and the French, Spanish and Italian Riviera’s from Amsterdam, Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; and Venice and Rome Italy through 14 October.
Beyond offering cruises to some of the most sought-after destinations in the region, Norwegian Pearl will also host the first European Jon Bon Jovi Runaway To Paradise cruise from August 26 to 30. The sailing, featuring a concert set by legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi and the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band, provides guests with one-of-a kind immersive experiences and larger-than-life performances, as they sail from Barcelona to Palma, Majorca, Spain. For more information on this festival-at-sea cruise, fans are encouraged to visit med.runawaytoparadise.com.
For more information on Norwegian Pearl, or to book a cruise aboard one of Norwegian’s ships, please contact a travel professional; call Norwegian at 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784); or visit www.ncl.com.
SOURCE: Nowegian Cruise Line press release
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Amsterdam
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS