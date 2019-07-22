Norwegian Cruise Line Launches ‘Free the Beat’ Program
Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced the ‘Free the Beat’ program, a platform where the music industry's best songwriters, artists, talent and creators have the freedom to develop curated content for the brand’s first global music library inspired by the world's most beautiful destinations.
As part of the new initiative, the company will team up with leaders in the music industry to curate a portfolio of exclusive content that will be leveraged through multiple guest-facing channels, including on board the 16-ship fleet. From hosting exclusive songwriter cruises to releasing never-before-heard uncut tracks from world-renowned music powerhouses, such as Family Affair Productions and Warner Chappell Music, this program will deliver the brand’s first global music library. The music created will also enhance the guest experience by bringing the cruising experience to life with destination-inspired onboard playlists.
Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Andy Grammer, whose song ‘Good to be Alive (Hallelujah)’ can be heard in one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest advertisements, will host the brand’s first songwriters cruise. Select songwriters will be invited to sail on board the recently revitalized Norwegian Joy on a seven-day voyage to Alaska from Seattle. The goal is to inspire content creation through the world-class experiences available on board and ashore within the destinations they will visit.
“The place that you’re in affects the art that comes out of you,” said Andy Grammer, multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter. “In my career, I’ve been lucky enough to participate in writing trips around the world and can’t think of a cooler place than Alaska to feel inspired to create. I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing program with Norwegian Cruise Line and can’t wait to experience their first songwriters cruise to kickoff of their first-ever global music library.”
During the cruise, the songwriters will have the opportunity to enjoy the freedom and flexibility that sailing with Norwegian Cruise Line provides through its breadth of innovative experiences. Onboard offerings include the world’s only racetrack and open-air laser tag arenas at sea; over 30 restaurant and lounge options; Broadway-caliber entertainment; and design elements that bring guests closer to the beauty of the ocean, such as The Waterfront, a quarter-mile promenade complete with outdoor dining and lounging, as well as the Observation Lounge, offering unobstructed 180-degree views.
“We are dedicated to providing meaningful experiences to our guests and leveraging new and innovative ways to connect with them,” said Meg Lee, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Music is a universal way to engage with people, and the ‘Free the Beat’ program will allow us to enhance our storytelling with exclusive content created for us and inspired by the places we take our guests. We look forward to partnering with the best in the industry to grow our global library with music that aligns with our brand, connects guests to the nearly 300 destinations we visit and showcasing it around the globe.”
The first songwriters cruise will take place in August aboard Norwegian Joy with Andy Grammer and Family Affair Productions. The seven-day voyage to Alaska will begin in Seattle with calls to Ketchikan, Juneau and Icy Strait Point, Alaska; as well as Victoria, British Columbia. The second cruise will be announced later this year and will be in collaboration with Warner Chappell Music.
