Norwegian Cruise Line Launches New Global Ad Campaign

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched a new global brand campaign that encourages travelers to “Break Free” and look forward to reconnecting with people and places they missed during the pandemic.
The campaign, which will run across print, digital, radio and television, marks Norwegian’s return to the mass-media marketplace since suspending all voyages in March.
“At Norwegian, we have a history of innovation, and we have always had a fighting spirit,” said CEO Harry Sommer. “Our team has been using this pause to prepare for our comeback, and the creative minds and incredible talent we have in-house truly delivered. Feeling the weight of 2020, our internal team developed a campaign that portrays the all-too-familiar imagery and rhetoric of 2020 before calling to the traveler in each of us and our collective desire to feel free again. With this new campaign, we hope to reignite travelers’ optimism for the future.”
The spots, featuring the song “I Want to Break Free,” by Queen, will air domestically in key cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and Tampa and Orlando, Fla., as well as internationally in Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Middle East, United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. A long-form version of the commercial is available on the brand’s YouTube channel.
The ad campaign was launched in tandem with new 2023 itineraries and a Black Friday Sale offering 30 percent off any voyage and five free extras such as open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions credits, WiFi and discounted rates for friends and family.
