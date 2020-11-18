Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Summer 2023 Itineraries

Last updated: 03:01 PM ET, Wed November 18 2020

PHOTO: Norwegian Jewel. (file photo via Norwegian Cruise Line Media)

Norwegian Cruise Line announced a new slate of summer 2023 itineraries now on sale.

Norwegian’s new summer 2023 itineraries include the brand’s first visit to Nessebar, Bulgaria, on Norwegian Jade; the debut of Norwegian Bliss at the Royal Naval Dockyard; Norwegian Jade’s first visit to Bodrum, Turkey and Paros, Greece; and more.

Some of the notable Summer 2023 itineraries include Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Jade sailing a selection of five-to-11-day cruises through the Mediterranean from May through October.

In Alaska, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy will sail a variety of five-to-nine-day voyages from Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; and Seward, Alaska, between April 22 and October 15.

“Now is the time to break free from the hold 2020 has had on us, dream big and plan for the cruise vacation we’ve all been waiting for,” Norwegian president Harry Sommer said. “Our newest itineraries along with our incredible, limited-time Black Friday deal provides guests with the perfect opportunity to book, save and indulge in a cruise vacation of a lifetime.”

The cruise line is also offering itineraries to Northern Europe, Bermuda, The Bahamas, The Caribbean, Canada and New England. Check out Norwegian’s website for full details regarding the new 2023 sailings.

To celebrate the announcement of the new itineraries, Norwegian launched its Black Friday Sale, offering 30 percent off a voyage aboard any of the cruise line’s ships. In addition, travelers will also be entitled to all five Free at Sea offers, including open bar, specialty dining, shore excursions credits, Wi-Fi and discounted rates for friends and family.

