Norwegian Cruise Line Opens Sales for 2020 Itineraries

PHOTO: Norwegian Jade. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced new immersive 2020 itineraries and the opening of sales for several ships.

In addition to Norwegian Jade’s Greek Isles and Italy cruises now being on sale, Norwegian also announced port-intensive itineraries on Norwegian Spirit and Norwegian Sun are available for purchase.

For travelers who want to sail on the Norwegian Spirit, the ship will return to Asia for a series of immersive itineraries in January 2020 following a bow-to-stern revitalization.

From May 9 through December 21, 2020, the vessel will sail a mix of nine- to 15-day voyages showcasing the very best of the region, including four new ports of call for the brand; Beppu, Kumamoto, Niigata and Nagoya, Japan.

The Norwegian Sun returns to Alaska on May 21, 2020, joining Norwegian Bliss, Joy and Jewel in the region. The ship will offer the brand’s most extensive itineraries in the area with nine- to 12-day voyages from Seattle, with calls to Sitka, Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, Holkham Bay, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska; as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

As for the Norwegian Jade, the vessel will offer a variety of one-way, 10- to 11-day Greek Isles, Italy, and Mediterranean cruises departing or returning from Barcelona, Spain; Venice, Italy; and Athens, Greece, beginning September 8, 2020.

The Norwegian Jade will offer calls to Monte Carlo, Monaco; Florence/Pisa, Rome, Naples and Messina, Italy; Olympia, Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos, Greece; and Kusadasi, Turkey.

