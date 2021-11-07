Norwegian Cruise Line Playing It Safe With Return to Operations
Along with the entire cruise industry, the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss went into COVID lockdown in March of 2020. The ship docked in Norfolk, VA, in a deserted containership port with the staff, including the Captain and upper management. They were stuck onboard for five months with no option to leave. Eventually, Bliss was allowed to travel to Manila, where the crew members were able to be repatriated to their respective countries, awaiting word when they could resume their jobs.
When the CDC allowed cruise lines to resume limited itineraries, the ship was readied for its first trip to the Mexican Riviera. Intensive training, new sanitation rules, improved airflow systems and a goal of 100 percent vaccination of passengers and staff went into effect. The only way a completely safe environment could be accomplished was to not allow children onboard. NCL worked with a panel of sanitation experts, doctors and scientists to ensure safety. On October 24, 2021, the Bliss made its fully-vaccinated comeback with a 40 percent passenger occupancy and 100 percent crew staff.
Part of this Sail Safe effort meant that NCL would rapid-test passengers for COVID in port, the day of departure. Only cruisers receiving a negative result would be escorted onto the ship. While crew members are required to mask up, passengers are not. Hand-washing stations are located outside buffet-type dining areas, with pleasant crew members reminding diners to “washy washy!” Sanitation stations are everywhere, and the efforts resulted in a feeling of cruising in a bubble, with safety the number one priority.
Commissioned in 2018, the Bliss still feels brand new with state-of-the-art technology. Electronic housekeeping message displays are just outside the cabin doors. The ship might be huge with classy, modern décor, but, once one gets the lay of the land, so to speak, it is easy to find one’s way around. Size might not matter but age does; the newer the better. Narrow halls with recessed stateroom entry door areas induce an ambiance of an upscale hotel. The carpet in the halls outside the staterooms is adorned with fish swimming toward forward so you know what direction you are walking.
Along with many smaller entertainment venues, Bliss is offering the full, unabridged, Broadway production of SIX the Musical. The endearing, raucous stories of each of the six Queens of Henry VIII not only entertain but educate the audience. Just the second American cast in the world, the six Queens were chosen from 4,000 auditions. The talent of these six women, and the four-piece, all-female band, is nothing less than Broadway caliber. The Jersey Boys are also returning to the Bliss in the near future, meaning the ship will have two Broadway musicals running on the same itinerary.
Another favorite on the ship is the Beatles cover band in The Cavern Club, a replica of the bar in Liverpool where they got their start. Every show was SRO, so get a seat early. Even the lounges are entertaining with bartenders shaking up creative concoctions. In partnership with Bar Lab, NCL has created sustainable cocktails, using ingredients that might ordinarily be left on the cutting board and discarded. Entertainment can be found on so many levels that one is never far from a favorite genre of music, comedy or interactive event.
The Bliss houses three main complimentary dining rooms with The Manhattan Room being the largest, plus Taste and Savor offering a smaller room experience, with the same menu and service. You will find many paid, specialty restaurant options available with French, Italian, Japanese and Mexican cuisine represented, among others. District, a craft beer bar, with District Pale Ale brewed specifically for NCL, offers an industrial setting. The Observation Lounge/Deck, stretching across the forward of the ship, includes a stunning setting with floor-to-ceiling windows along with a light breakfast and lunch buffet. It’s a quiet place to relax and enjoy the sunset and a cocktail, with comfortable seating.
The complimentary Garden Café, Bliss’ main buffet area, offers a variety of choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You’ll get a kick out of the cute duo serving Danish at breakfast, all the while singing and speaking in unison. The Local Bar & Grill offers another complimentary option in the form of a sit-down pub, open 24 hours. Starbucks is a paid option if you just need a jolt of their familiar java. Additional specialty restaurants include Teppanyaki, a Hibachi-style setting with talented cooks serving up charm, comedy and delicious culinary creations.
Port excursions are available in the Mexican Riviera itinerary including Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas. Travel to agave fields and coffee bean farms in the Sierra Madre mountains or have lunch in Mazatlan’s stunning El Presidio restaurant. Tour the city’s new Observatorio Museum with funicular leading up to a bar offering stunning views of the coast, where you might spot brave cliff divers.
The Bliss also offers a choice of staying in The Haven. If money is no object, this area of the ship is kept private with its own dining room, pool, lounge and spa options. Speaking of spa, the Mandara is a fully equipped thermal spa with sauna, salt room, snow room and heated tile lounges designed by chiropractors for back relief. If part of your baggage included stress, this experience will make it all disappear.
Overall, the Bliss offers a multigenerational opportunity to travel with extended family. With multiple pools, laser tag and go-cart raceway offered, this cruising option appeals to all ages. Once the vaccine regulation regarding children is lifted, everyone who is vaccinated will be welcome, and families can once again cruise in style and safety.
