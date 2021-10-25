NCL Restarts Sailings on Seventh Ship, the Norwegian Bliss
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz October 25, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line has restarted sailings on its fleet’s seventh vessel, the Norwegian Bliss, on October 24.
The ship will be sailing on 6-night or 4-night itineraries to the Mexican Riviera, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and more from its port at the Los Angeles World Cruise Center. The ship marks the second one with NCL to revisit the West Coast, after the Norwegian Encore began sailing from Seattle on its Alaska voyages back in August 2021.
On January 21, 2022 the ship will take a 14-day itinerary through the Panama Canal before heading to Miami for its Caribbean season, visiting Cartagena, Puntarenas and Cabo San Lucas.
According to NCL, the cruise line will continue redeploying its fleet in a staggered fashion. Potential guests, future guests or interested individuals can learn about the cruise line’s comeback with a miniseries, “EMBARK – The Series,” available on-demand here.
"Norwegian Bliss has been one of the industry's game changers setting multiple world records on the West Coast, including being the largest ship to be christened in Seattle, homeport in Los Angeles, call to San Francisco and traverse the new locks of the Panama Canal from both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Having her make her long-awaited return from the 'City of Angels' sets another landmark in our Great Cruise Comeback journey as we reignite half of our fleet and continue delivering unforgettable guest experiences from one of the premier destinations on the West Coast."
For more information about the Norwegian Bliss, please click here.
