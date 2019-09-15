Norwegian Cruise Line Testing ‘Pay For Perks’ Program
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli September 15, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line is testing a new program in which any passenger can purchase onboard perks normally offered to those booked in suites or those who have accumulated a lofty status with the cruise line's loyalty program.
NCL confirmed the pilot program to CruiseCritic.com.
Requests for further information made by TravelPulse were not returned over the weekend.
Cruise Radio first reported the new program, which has been dubbed "Priority Access." The website said passengers are entitled to priority security, check-in, boarding and tendering; access to a daily complimentary room service breakfast menu; a $50 spa credit for use on port days; and in-cabin canapes to be delivered on the second day of the cruise. The package also includes priority disembarkation.
Trial runs are currently being conducted on the Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Sky. Fees are running from $69 per stateroom to $199 per stateroom.
CruiseCritic.com noted that patrons of its message boards were not exactly thrilled with the idea, noting that the new program “devalues” the perks of those who spent extra money on a high-end suite and the benefits of those who have spent a great deal of time and money accumulating their loyalty points.
