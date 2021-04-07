Norwegian Cruise Line To Launch Docuseries About Cruise Restart
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz April 07, 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line is preparing to return to service on July 25, 2021, and has created a new docuseries called “EMBARK – The Series,” about the cruise line’s comeback.
The first five episodes will premiere on NCL’s website on April 15, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.
The docuseries will highlight the safety measures put in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, feature conversations with executive leaders like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ President and CEO Frank Del Rio, showcase several crewmembers and also take a look at the last year’s impact on NCL and its local business partners.
The first episode is almost 30 minutes long and will also stream live on Facebook, with a pre-show conversation and Q&A session with NCL executives and team members at 7:30 p.m. ET.
"We are finally coming back!" said NCL’s CEO, Harry Sommer. "Yesterday was a very big day for us as we announced the redeployment of the first ships to set sail following a yearlong pause in our operations. We're looking forward to reconnecting with our guests, crew, employees and partners in person as well as through the EMBARK with NCL platform, which will showcase our return to cruise journey through the people of NCL."
For more information, please visit Norwegian Cruise Line.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS