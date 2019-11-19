Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Silver Cove Addition to Great Stirrup Cay
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Donald Wood November 19, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled a new exclusive oceanfront resort-style destination on the company’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, dubbed Silver Cove.
Silver Cove is being added as part of a series of enhancements being made to Norwegian’s 270-acre tropical oasis, which already include private beach access, 38 beachfront villas, a Mandara Spa, a Moet Bar and the Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar.
Why Cruise Lines Are Expanding Ties to the Bahamas and CaribbeanCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Announces Details of BOLT Roller CoasterCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Celebrity Cruises Reveals First-Ever Sailing with All-Female...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Designers from Norwegian wanted to make the Villas at Silver Cove feel like the same experience available across the cruise line’s 17-ship fleet, with air-conditioning, full bathrooms, daybeds, club chairs, TVs with on-demand entertainment and outdoor seating.
“We were the very first in the industry to have a private island, Great Stirrup Cay, offering our guests a chance to enjoy the very best of an exclusive island experience,” Norwegian CEO Andy Stuart said in a statement.
“Today, we are providing our guests with a preview of how Great Stirrup Cay is evolving and showcasing our vision for the future with the unveiling of Silver Cove, our exclusive beachfront area,” Stuart continued. “Similar to the last few ships we have debuted, we are committed to elevating the Norwegian Cruise Line experience, not only at sea, but also ashore. We are excited to have Norwegian Encore call here today for the first time!”
In addition, the Villas at Silver Cove include access to a private beach and the Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar, with six of the one-bedroom villas boasting a wet bar and a private master bedroom. There are also two-bedroom family suite villa options with a private dining area, entertainment area and a larger master bedroom with a spa tub and shower.
With over 1,500 feet of accessible beachfront, over 50 cabana and villa options, an array of shore excursions and nearly a dozen food and beverage options ashore, Great Stirrup Cay continues to be one of the highest guest-rated ports in the Caribbean.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS