Norwegian Donates Ship for Miami-Dade Boys & Girls Club Annual Event
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Mia Taylor June 20, 2019
Norwegian Cruise Line will donate its yet-to-launch, billion-dollar Norwegian Encore to be used by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade for the organization’s 13th annual gala.
The overnight “Wild About Kids” gala event, which will be held November 16 and November 17, will include access to Norwegian Cruise Line’s many signature attractions including Speedway, its two-level go-kart race track; the Galaxy Pavilion, the more than 10,000-square-foot indoor virtual reality complex; and the ship's open-air laser tag arena, designed as the resurrected lost city of Atlantis.
The event will also include performances of the Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”
Sponsorships above $50,000 will also have access to Norwegian Encore’s specialty restaurants including Cagney’s Steakhouse, Food Republic, Le Bistro, Los Lobos, Ocean Blue, Q, Teppanyaki, American Diner and the recently announced Onda by Scarpetta.
Those who provide sponsorships at $50,000 and below will have access to The Manhattan Room, Savor and Taste, the ship’s complimentary dining rooms.
All guests will enjoy open bar throughout the ship.
The “Wild About Kids” Gala is co-chaired by Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart and his wife Allison Stuart, both well-known supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.
The goal of this year’s event is to double the attendance of last year’s gala and raise more than $1.5 million.
All proceeds raised from sponsorship sales and cruise revenue will fund crucial Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade programs, which help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens
“This year’s ‘Wild About Kids’ Gala is the hottest ticket in town,” said Andy Stuart. “Taking place on our brand new billion-dollar ship which sets sail on her first revenue cruise after this epic Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade fundraising celebration, the gala provides attendees access to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while doing a world of good for thousands of local children. I implore both loyal and first-time Boys & Girls Club supporters to take part in this truly meaningful experience!”
Gala sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are now available.
Sponsorships and tickets range from $1,750 to $100,000. For information about sponsorships and underwriting, visit https://bgcmia.org/wild-about-kids-gala/, or contact Rhia Hunter at 305-446-9910 ext. 30 or rhunter@bgcmia.org.
More by Mia Taylor
