Norwegian Names Kelly Clarkson as Godmother of Norwegian Encore

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Janeen Christoff September 10, 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Encore
PHOTO: Norwegian Encore. (photo via Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will serve as the godmother of the Norwegian Encore.

Andy Stuart, president and CEO of the cruise line revealed the news to the singer on her new talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“We knew we wanted someone who represents our core values,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer. “Kelly is a role model who is passionate about family and community, as well as music and entertainment. These are our passions too.

“We are honored to have her join our family of godparents and look forward to celebrating Norwegian Encore’s debut in Miami with her, this November,” Stuart added.

As godmother, Clarkson will perform at the christening ceremony in Miami on Thursday, November 21, as well as fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the Norwegian Encore.

Clarkson celebrated the new honor on her show recognizing and awarding 20 deserving music educators with seven-day cruises.

“I am so honored to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami,” said Kelly Clarkson. “I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests.”

The Norwegian Encore will offer seven-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami beginning November 24, 2019; Bermuda, Canada and New England itineraries from New York City beginning April 22, 2020; voyages to the Western Caribbean from Miami starting on December 12, 2020; and in the spring of 2021, she will make her West Coast debut and sail to Alaska from Seattle.

