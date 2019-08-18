Norwegian Encore Achieves New Milestone Ahead of Debut
Norwegian Cruise Line's latest ship achieved a major milestone this month in emerging from the Meyer Werft shipbuilding dock in Papenburg, Germany for the first time.
The nearly 1,100-foot-long Norwegian Encore is scheduled to remain in the shipyard port for the final phase of construction. The ship's delivery is slated for October 30 with its christening to follow in Miami on November 21.
Norwegian Encore will begin seven-day eastern Caribbean sailings on November 24.
"To see the ship emerge from the shipyard is always one of the most exciting construction milestones," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, in a statement. "Our partners at Meyer Werft have been committed to our vision for not only Norwegian Encore, but for this industry-leading class of ships, supporting our dedication to delivering our guests the best cruise vacation at sea."
Future guests sailing aboard the Norwegian Encore can look forward to experiencing the world's longest race track at sea as well as the largest outdoor laser tag arena. Passengers will also enjoy the new immersive escape room and interactive theatre experiences inside of the 10,000-square-foot Galaxy Pavilion.
Other highlights aboard Norwegian Encore will include the debut of a new elevated Italian dining experience in Onda by Scarpetta, the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots" and the fan-favorite Beatles cover band The Cavern Club.
Norwegian Encore will begin sailing to Bermuda, Canada and New England from New York City beginning April 22, 2020, before shifting to the western Caribbean on December 12, 2020.
The new ship is slated to make her West Coast debut in the spring of 2021, sailing to Alaska from Seattle.
