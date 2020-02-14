Norwegian Spirit Emerges From $100 Million Revitalization
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton February 14, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Spirit has undergone a $100 million renovation as part of The Norwegian Edge program, designed to update and elevate the standard of the fleet.
Norwegian Spirit emerged from a 43-day dry dock in Marseille, France, with 14 new venues, additional and updated staterooms, enhanced public areas and new hull art.
It now sets sail on 17-, 20- and 28-day cruises from Civitavecchia, Italy, on Feb. 14, 2020; Dubai on March 2, 2020; and Cape Town, South Africa, on March 22, 2020, before homeporting in Athens (Piraeus), Greece for the first time on April 19, 2020.
Royal Caribbean Moves Ahead With Beach Club on AntiguaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Fincantieri Delivers Virgin Voyages' First Cruise Ship,...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line Launches Sailings From New OrleansCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Nude Cruising Proving to Be Quite PopularCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The ship originally was scheduled to operate some Asia sailings, but that program was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
From the port for Athens, Norwegian Spirit will operate seven-day voyages to the Greek Isles, Turkey, and Israel through Nov. 8, 2020. Ports of call include Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu, Greece; Kusadasi and Istanbul, Turkey; Ashdod and Haifa, Israel; and Limassol, Cyprus. The program also has two new ports of call for the brand, Patmos and Volos, Greece.
The renovation doubled the size of the Mandara Spa, which now has a new thermal suite and relaxation area, and added the second Onda by Scarpetta restaurant at sea. New complimentary dining venues include an additional main dining room, Taste; the 24-hour eatery, The Local Bar and Grill; the all-day dining outlet, Garden Café; the Great Outdoors Bar; and Waves Pool Bar.
Also making their debut are Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge, and an adults-only retreat, Spice H2O, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar, which transforms into an after-hours entertainment venue.
The ship also will be free of single-use plastics, as is the entire NCL fleet.
NCL will position seven ships in Europe in 2020: Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Star, Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Jade.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line, Europe, Italy, Greece, Turkey
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS