Oceania Cruises Announces 2024 Voyage Collection
Oceania Cruises has launched its 2024 Voyage Collection, offering more than 350 itineraries including more than 130 Grand Voyages across all seven continents on the premium cruise line’s seven ships ahead of its opening for bookings on May 4.
The 2024 European cruise season will feature six of Oceania’s fleet as well as destinations across the Mediterranean, as well as the Holy Lands, Greenland, Iceland and more. The Riviera and Vista ships will sail the Mediterranean in 2024, while the Insignia, Nautica, Marina and Sirena will spend most of the season in northern and western Europe.
New ports of call in Europe include Djupivogur, Heimaey and Seydisfjordur in Iceland, Limerick in Ireland, Szczecin in Poland and Taranto in Italy.
In North America, the Regatta will once again offer its Alaska season during the summer, with stops in Victoria, Kodiak, Skagway and other beloved destinations. Insignia and Nautica will offer itineraries to Bermuda, as well as New England and Canada from ports in Montreal, New York and Boston.
In the Caribbean, itineraries can include the Panama Canal as well as Bonaire, Dominica, Guadeloupe, St. Vincent, as well as its first stop in Port Royal, Jamaica and Gatun Lake, Panama.
Further south, the Marina will sail all around South America, visiting the Amazon, Chile and Antarctica, including Half Moon Island, Admiralty Bay and more. New ports of call here include Castro in Chile and São Francisco do Sul in Brazil.
Oceania Cruises will offer over three dozen voyages in Asia and Africa. The Riviera’s inaugural season in Asia will offer stops in destinations like Arabia, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, South Korea and Japan. The Nautica will offer itineraries in Asia as well as in Africa, visiting South Africa, Mozambique, the Seychelles and more. New ports of call include Beppu and Kumamoto in Japan and Coron in the Philippines.
The cruise line has expanded its offerings in the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, offering two ships in the region for its 2024 cruise season. The Regatta will focus on New Zealand and Australia, including one 35-day holiday itinerary that circumnavigates the continent. New ports here include Bluff in New Zealand.
The Nautica will offer four 10-day itineraries round-trip from Papeete, visiting destinations in the South Pacific.
Many of these new itineraries include extended port stays and overnight stays. Itineraries range from just seven days to 82-day Grand Voyages.
“Next to our reputation for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, Oceania Cruises is widely acclaimed for developing the most enticing and destination-rich itineraries in the cruise industry,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “With our 2024 Collection, we have set a whole new standard for destination innovation with an astounding mix of marquee destinations and exotic new locales blended together in creatively crafted voyage offerings.”
For more information or to view the new itineraries, please click here.
