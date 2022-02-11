Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Lifting Onboard Mask Mandates
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Donald Wood February 11, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced its Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands would lift all mask mandates for passengers, starting on March 1.
Oceania and Regent passengers will no longer be required to take a pre-departure coronavirus test at the pier before boarding, but instead must show proof of a negative test verified by a third party, Oceania spokesman Tim Rubacky told Travel Weekly.
Each passenger’s negative test must be taken within 48 hours of boarding at a port in the United States or within three days of boarding at a non-U.S. port.
“Protocols for non-U.S. embarkations may vary as some destinations will require pier-side testing, and if that is the case, we will continue to provide it,” Rubacky said.
Norwegian Cruise Line announced the same changes earlier this week, with all three brands now following the same coronavirus protocols.
Norwegian announced facial coverings would no longer be required while onboard, starting on March 1, but they will still be recommended. The rules are different for European sailings, where masks are still required indoors and outdoors when physical distance cannot be maintained.
The cruise line also made changes to its vaccination policies, allowing children under the age of five to sail. All guests age five and up will need to be fully vaccinated at the time of the cruise.
Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean also updated its onboard mask policies, saying that “venues designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, restaurants, shows and Casino Royale” would no longer require facial coverings, starting February 14.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Oceania Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS