Oceania Cruises Records Best Booking Day in Company History
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Oceania Cruises Theresa Norton March 10, 2021
Oceania Cruises had its best booking day in its 18-year history on March 2, when it opened sales for its winter 2022-23 “Tropics and “Exotics Collection.”
This collection of 127 itineraries ranges from seven to 77 days across Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, the Caribbean, South America and the South Pacific.
The top-selling destinations were Asia, Africa and South America. The Caribbean and Australia/New Zealand also produced strong results. The single best-selling voyage of all was a 35-day circumnavigation of Australia over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened our new 2022 and 2023 itineraries for sale underscores the extraordinary demand for long and exotic cruise vacations,” said Bob Binder, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Upscale travelers are eager to explore the world once more and are booking farther in advance to ensure their travel dreams are fulfilled.”
This latest booking record comes only weeks after the line sold out its six-month-long world cruise on the first day it opened for sale to the general public.
The line has also seen exceptionally strong demand for its 2022 Europe and North America cruises. To satisfy demand from consumers and travel advisors who are booking farther in advance, the line will be opening the spring, summer and fall 2023 Europe and North America voyages for sale in September.
