Old Cruise Ships to Find New Life as Floating Residences for World Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli February 20, 2023
A pair of former Holland America ships will be part of an ‘around the world’ trip on Victoria Cruise Line, Cruise Radio reports.
The ships are now to be called Victory Majestic and the Victory Amazing, and they're being given new life to operate as residences. Victory Majestic was Veendam and Victoria Amazing was Ryndam.
The cruise begins in May of this year from Port Everglades.
The around-the-world cruise is expected to cost $6,399, and it will last over two years and stop at over 500 ports.
“We have no condition. Our value for money is by far the best,” said Victoria CEO Olavs Zvinelis. “Rather than the ownership option, which is too costly for some people, Victoria Cruise Line is proposing an intermediate solution: chartering. This will give people a much more affordable way to travel and live on a houseboat. In summary, a houseboat lifestyle can offer much more than a classic cruise.”
