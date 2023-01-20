Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Fri January 20 2023

Paul Gauguin Cruises Launches Romantic Wave Season Deal

Honeymooners are wrapped in a traditional Polynesian taififi blanket onboard a Paul Gauguin itinerary. (photo via Paul Gauguin Cruises)

Paul Gauguin Cruises, a leader in cruising French Polynesia and the South Pacific, is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with a “Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti” gift package promotion for new bookings now through March 3, 2023.

Available for all seven-night itineraries this year, the promotion offers $200 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite and a welcome bottle of Champagne with chocolate. The line also offers packages for guests renewing their vows or celebrating their honeymoon. All-inclusive pricing begins at $3,360 per person.

Travel advisors will also enjoy a $250 gift card for each new deposited booking as an added incentive.

“From honeymoons and anniversaries to Valentine’s Day or the everyday, this value-rich gift package invites couples to discover the fabled landscapes and brilliant lagoons of the most romantic place on Earth aboard a ship purposefully designed to explore these enchanting islands,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “The carefree ambience enjoyed on board the m/s Paul Gauguin is enhanced with incredible cuisine enjoyed in casually elegant open-seating venues, the genuine hospitality of our friendly crew, and the easy luxury of our all-inclusive fares.”

