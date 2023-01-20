Paul Gauguin Cruises Launches Romantic Wave Season Deal
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Paul Gauguin Cruises Lacey Pfalz January 20, 2023
Paul Gauguin Cruises, a leader in cruising French Polynesia and the South Pacific, is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with a “Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti” gift package promotion for new bookings now through March 3, 2023.
Available for all seven-night itineraries this year, the promotion offers $200 shipboard credit per stateroom or suite and a welcome bottle of Champagne with chocolate. The line also offers packages for guests renewing their vows or celebrating their honeymoon. All-inclusive pricing begins at $3,360 per person.
Travel advisors will also enjoy a $250 gift card for each new deposited booking as an added incentive.
“From honeymoons and anniversaries to Valentine’s Day or the everyday, this value-rich gift package invites couples to discover the fabled landscapes and brilliant lagoons of the most romantic place on Earth aboard a ship purposefully designed to explore these enchanting islands,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “The carefree ambience enjoyed on board the m/s Paul Gauguin is enhanced with incredible cuisine enjoyed in casually elegant open-seating venues, the genuine hospitality of our friendly crew, and the easy luxury of our all-inclusive fares.”
