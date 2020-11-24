Last updated: 04:53 PM ET, Tue November 24 2020

PONANT Announces 2021 Itinerary for Total Solar Eclipse

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ponant Lacey Pfalz November 24, 2020

Ponant
Le Commandant Charcot (photo via Ponant)

PONANT, the French luxury cruise line, announced it will offer a special new itinerary for 2021, featuring an incredible view of a total solar eclipse from the Weddell Sea.

This new itinerary features the first luxury hybrid electric polar-class vessel, Le Commandant-Charcot, which will depart from Ushuaia, Argentina on November 30, arriving in the Weddell Sea for the solar eclipse on December 4, 2021.

ADVERTISING
MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises to Restart Sailings in Japan

American Melody

American Cruise Lines Showcases New Interior Design

P&O Cruises

P&O Extends Cruise Pause Into April 2021

This location is the only one in the world where the solar eclipse is 100 percent visible, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Guests will be able to step onto the ice to witness the natural phenomenon.

"We will be positioned in the heart of the sea ice, where the pristine white creates a high-pressure zone that will allow for clearer skies. Guests will have the privilege of witnessing this rare phenomenon from the ice pack," says Nicolas Dubreuil, Polar and Tropical Expedition Expert and Director of Sustainability at PONANT. "This journey is one of a kind in a lifetime, full of meaning for future guests who will realise how important it is to preserve this incredible place.”

Guests will also be able to take part in scientific research surrounding the event and Antarctica itself, such as taking water samples, which helps educate guests about the importance of the icy continent.

Other destinations in the itinerary are the Larsen Ice Shelf, the South Shetland Islands and the Drake Passage. Rates begin at $17,790 per person, including roundtrip airfare. A 30 percent PONANT Bonus offer is available on bookings now.

For more information, please visit us.ponant.com.

For more information on Ponant, Antarctica

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises to Restart Sailings in Japan

MSC Cruises

American Cruise Lines Showcases New Interior Design

P&O Extends Cruise Pause Into April 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches New Global Ad Campaign

Atlas Ocean Voyages Presents ‘The Making of At Last...Atlas’

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS