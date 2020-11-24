PONANT Announces 2021 Itinerary for Total Solar Eclipse
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ponant Lacey Pfalz November 24, 2020
PONANT, the French luxury cruise line, announced it will offer a special new itinerary for 2021, featuring an incredible view of a total solar eclipse from the Weddell Sea.
This new itinerary features the first luxury hybrid electric polar-class vessel, Le Commandant-Charcot, which will depart from Ushuaia, Argentina on November 30, arriving in the Weddell Sea for the solar eclipse on December 4, 2021.
This location is the only one in the world where the solar eclipse is 100 percent visible, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Guests will be able to step onto the ice to witness the natural phenomenon.
"We will be positioned in the heart of the sea ice, where the pristine white creates a high-pressure zone that will allow for clearer skies. Guests will have the privilege of witnessing this rare phenomenon from the ice pack," says Nicolas Dubreuil, Polar and Tropical Expedition Expert and Director of Sustainability at PONANT. "This journey is one of a kind in a lifetime, full of meaning for future guests who will realise how important it is to preserve this incredible place.”
Guests will also be able to take part in scientific research surrounding the event and Antarctica itself, such as taking water samples, which helps educate guests about the importance of the icy continent.
Other destinations in the itinerary are the Larsen Ice Shelf, the South Shetland Islands and the Drake Passage. Rates begin at $17,790 per person, including roundtrip airfare. A 30 percent PONANT Bonus offer is available on bookings now.
For more information, please visit us.ponant.com.
For more information on Ponant, Antarctica
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS