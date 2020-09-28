PortMiami Workers Rally for Return of Cruising
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli September 28, 2020
Employees based at the world’s largest cruise port are rallying today, asking for the Centers for Disease Control to lift its ‘no-sail order’ or simply let it expire on Sept. 30 so they can get back to work.
Cruising in the U.S. has been banned for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, although some cruise lines in Europe have begun to sail again.
PortMiami, where the rally is taking place, is the biggest port in the world and the anchor of Florida’s $8 billion cruise industry.
“We are ready to get back to work. This is how we eat, this is how we feed our family,” said Torin Ragin, president of the International Longshoremen’s Association local 1416 in Miami, as tweeted by Miami Herald reporter Taylor Dolven.
The no-sail order has been in place since March.
The CDC had sought public comment for a 60-day period over the summer that has since ended regarding whether the order should be lifted. Health and safety protocols were set forth last week by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) on behalf of all its members, as well as a separate plan called the Healthy Sail Plan put together by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group.
The Norwegian/Royal Caribbean plan consisted of government officials and infectious disease experts and outlined 74 steps that the cruise lines would specifically do in order to guarantee the safety of passengers as best it could.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is urging the CDC not to extend the order any further than the Wednesday, Sept. 30, noting the health and safety guidelines laid out by CLIA.
"The elements mirror the protocols established in Europe for the successful resumption of cruising and go beyond all other industries in requiring 100% testing of passengers and crew prior to boarding," he said in a statement.
