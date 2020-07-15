Princess Cruises Announces 2021-22 Caribbean and Panama Canal Offerings
WHY IT RATES: Princess' guests from Fall 2021 to Spring 2022 can select from 109 departures of 17 unique itineraries spanning the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean; and 17 departures and four unique itineraries that traverse the Panama Canal.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Princess Cruises guests sailing to the islands of the Caribbean or through the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal now have a diversity of itineraries and cruise ships—including MedallionClass vessels—to choose from with the announcement of the cruise line’s fall 2021 to spring 2022 cruise season, open for sale July 22, 2020.
Caribbean 2021-2022
In the Caribbean, Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess and Sky Princess offer cruisers a choice of 109 departures of 17 unique itineraries, ranging in length from three to 20 days, taking guests to 27 cruise destinations in 23 countries in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.
Key season highlights include:
—Seven-day Caribbean itineraries on Medallion Class ships Sky Princess and Caribbean Princess include a range of itineraries visiting the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Popular port highlights include St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Kitts in the Eastern Caribbean and Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán in the Western Caribbean. Both sailings visit Princess' private island resort, Princess Cays, in the Bahamas.
—Ten-day Southern Caribbean sailings on Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess visit popular ports such as Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua and Barbados.
Select itineraries visit our private island resort, Princess Cays, an oasis for all kinds of adventures, from relaxing on white-sand beaches and unwinding in a private cabana to swimming with stingrays and enjoying water sports.
Guests can choose to immerse in amazing destinations with in-depth excursions for every interest. Only Princess Cruises offers Discovery and Animal Planet tours that the whole family will love including shore excursions to UNESCO World Heritage sites like the Belize Barrier Reef and Brimstone Hill Fortress in St. Kitts. With “More Ashore” late-night stays in Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Cozumel, guests can enjoy beautiful sunsets, island life and evening tours.
Panama Canal 2021-2022
Princess Cruises was the first cruise line to take passengers through the Panama Canal locks in 1967, bringing more passengers through the canal every year than any other cruise line. The Princess fleet of ships that transit the canal are custom-built to sail through the locks. For the upcoming 2021–2022 season, three ships will sail the waters of the Panama Canal with 17 departures and four unique itineraries. Voyages range from 10 to 15 days, visiting 17 destinations in eight countries.
Key highlights include:
—10-day Panama Canal sailing round-trip Ft. Lauderdale visits Costa Rica and the Caribbean on Crown Princess, giving guests the unique experience of transiting the new Panama Canal Agua Clara locks and relaxation on the Caribbean beaches.
—Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean itineraries travel between Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles or San Francisco and vice versa sailing the new Panama Canal Locks. This itinerary allows guests a full transit experience while visiting ports in Mexico, South and Central America.
—Additionally, Island Princess has two 14-day voyages from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles, which transit the historical locks.
The OceanMedallion Transforms the Cruise Experience
MedallionClass ships sailing Caribbean and Panama Canal itineraries, the OceanMedallion wearable transforms vacation by simplifying the entire cruise experience, delivering highly personalized service and enabling interactive entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy streamlined boarding; on-demand food, beverage and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.
Stay Persistently Connected with MedallionNet - the Best Wi-Fi at Sea
All Caribbean and Panama Canal itineraries offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, onboard as well as at Princess Cays, so guests can stay persistently connected to the things they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favorite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favorite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.
Princess Cruises, one of the world’s largest premium cruise lines, is a recognized destination leader in the cruise industry, named “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” by U.S. News & World Report and the cruise line’s private beach in the Bahamas, Princess Cays, was ranked among the “Top Cruise Line Private Island Destinations” by Cruise Critic.
Captain’s Circle Savings
Princess Cruises past guests are eligible for a discount off launch fares when they book by November 30, 2020. This discount can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor or by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237).
For more information, visit princess.com.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
