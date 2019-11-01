Princess Cruises Announces End of Year Sale
November 01, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Guests looking to book their next cruise vacation can book a special cruise deal in select stateroom categories with a deposit of only 10 percent per guest.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Princess Cruises is offering guests up to 40 percent off select voyages from February 2020 through May 2020. Now through December 10, 2019, the sale includes cruises to scenic destinations like the Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal, Hawaii, and California Coast, South Pacific, South America & Antarctica, Japan, Asia, and Australia & New Zealand.
Guests looking to book their next cruise vacation can book this special cruise deal in select stateroom categories with a deposit of only 10 percent per guest.
Example itineraries and fares include:
—Mexican Riviera on Royal Princess - 7 days: interior $549 departing February 29, 2020
—Eastern Caribbean on Regal Princess - 7 days: interior $549 departing March 1, 2020
—Classic California Coast on Royal Princess - 7 days: interior $599 departing March 28, 2020
—Hawaiian Islands on Star Princess - 15 days: interior $1,179 departing February 27, 2020
—Panama Canal Ocean-to-Ocean on lsland Princess - 15 days: interior $979 departing March 27, 2020
—Grand Asia on Sapphire Princess - 16 days: interior $2,059 departing May 18, 2020
More information about the Princess Cruises sale can be found at https://www.princess.com/cruise-deals-promotions/.
The sale is available now and runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on December 10, 2019. This offer is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.
Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.
