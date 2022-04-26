Princess Cruises Announces Four Celebrity Godparents for Discovery Princess
April 26, 2022
Officials from Princess Cruises announced four people would act as godparents for the company’s newest ship, Discovery Princess.
Fashion designer Randy Fenoli, chef Alex Guarnaschelli, special effects designer Adam Savage and real estate extraordinaire Page Turner will join forces for the maritime naming ceremony tradition at the Port of Los Angeles on April 29.
The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess was built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild sharing all of the style and luxury of her sister ships.
“Bringing together these four experts and personalities to name Discovery Princess for the launch of our newest ship is an exciting moment for Princess,” Princess president John Padgett said.
“Our impressive godparents, who represent the best in food, style, wonder and exploration, bring their imaginative and inspirational talents together to celebrate this momentous occasion,” Padgett continued. “We look forward to exploring what we all can do together in the future.”
Discovery Princess offers travelers elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet restaurants and cocktails, extensive alfresco dining areas and expansive views from the Sky Suites.
The ship debuted in Los Angeles on March 27, sailing a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 through April 24. After the naming ceremony, the ship will head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.
