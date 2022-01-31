Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship
Princess Cruises announced its newest ship, Discovery Princess, was delivered on Friday during an official handover at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
Discovery Princess expands the cruise line’s fleet to 15 MedallionClass vessels and features an evolution of the design platform used for the cruise line's previous Royal-Class ships.
After departing from Italy, the vessel will sail out of Los Angeles on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages between March 27 and April 24 before offering seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.
The handover ceremony was attended by Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division General Manager Luigi Matarazzo, Captain Gennaro Arma and other company officials.
“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess,” Padgett said. “We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”
The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess will offer passengers an array of innovative new experiences, 270-degree sweeping views in the Sky Suites, world-class dining options, Broadway-style production shows and more.
The new ship will use the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater and support environmental compliance efforts.
Earlier this month, Princess Cruises announced it would extend its Book with Confidence program to cover all summer 2022 sailings, giving cruise-goers the ability to plan their much-anticipated summer vacations with added peace of mind.
