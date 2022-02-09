Princess Cruises Announces New Production Show on Discovery Princess
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood February 09, 2022
Princess Cruises announced its new production show, Spotlight Bar, which will debut in April on board the cruise line’s newest ship, Discovery Princess.
The live experience will transport Princess passengers to a vibrant bar atmosphere where they will meet and connect with local storytellers who share tales of their lives through song.
Designed with a playlist meant to evoke memories and inspire dancing, Spotlight Bar will bring people together in a place where everyone belongs. The show features a modern playlist that includes Don’t You Worry About a Thing by Stevie Wonder, Havana by Camila Cabello, Drink You Away by Justin Timberlake and more.
Spotlight Bar will debut in the Princess Theater onboard Discovery Princess departing Los Angeles on April 17, sailing to the Mexican Riviera. The show will be performed live on every voyage aboard the new ship.
“Spotlight Bar shares the story of the friendly neighborhood bar where locals want to hang out, catch up, laugh, grab a drink and maybe sing a song or two,” Princess vice president Denise Saviss said. “We hope Discovery Princess guests will get lost in the familiar music and theme of camaraderie to truly connect with our talented Princess entertainers.”
The creative team that worked with Princess to create Spotlight Bar includes Director and Choreographer Karen Bruce, Scenic Designer Morgan Large, Musical Director Chris Egan, Lighting Designer James Whiteside and more.
The Discovery Princess will debut in Los Angeles on March 27, and sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages through April 24, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS