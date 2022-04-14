Princess Cruises Announces Sale on Alaska Voyages

Last updated: 01:42 PM ET, Thu April 14 2022

A Princess Cruises ship in Alaska.
A Princess Cruises ship in Alaska. (photo via Princess Cruises Media)

Princess Cruises announced its Summer on Sale deal offering travelers up to 40 percent off all 2022 Alaska cruises and cruise tours, running through May 3.

The fares include the seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay (Southbound) on Royal Princess (departing June 4), starting at $449; and the seven-day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle) on Discovery Princess (June 5), starting at $499

The Princess sale also includes the 10-day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Ruby Princess (June 9), starting at $769; and the 11-day On Your Own – Tour FBX (Cruisetour) on Majestic Princess (June 7), starting at $1089.

For the May-September season, four west coast homeports—Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco—will make traveling to Alaska easier for cruise passengers.

Six Princess’ MedallionClass ships will sail to Alaska, including the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess. Majestic Princess will debut along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise that includes Glacier Bay National Park.

The cruise line also enhanced its award-winning North to Alaska program, with new offerings for 2022 to include the Wild for Alaska Seafood initiative, events featuring award-winning author Professor Amy Butcher and a presentation from Alaskan author Tom Kizzia.

Last month, Princess announced changes to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned executives. Cal Almaguer has joined the cruise line in the new role of senior vice president, sales and service strategy and operations, along with Carmen Roig, who is joining Princess as its new vice president of sales.

