Princess Cruises Announces Ship Restarts for 2022
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Lacey Pfalz October 14, 2021
Princess Cruises has announced that three more of its MedallionClass ships will be returning to port out of the United States beginning in February 2022.
The Crown Princess will begin porting out of Los Angeles on February 13 for itineraries along California and to Hawaii. It will then move to port out of Seattle for itineraries to Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. The Alaska itinerary will begin on April 29, 2022. Select cruises on this ship have also been canceled; guests who have booked these cruises will be notified.
The Island Princess ship will begin its Caribbean season beginning March 6, porting out of Fort Lauderdale for cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean regions.
Lastly, the Royal Princess will begin sailings along the coast of California from its port in Vancouver beginning April 8, 2022.
The three ships will join the eight others that will restart or have restarted operations this year. All guests and crew onboard each ship will be fully vaccinated.
MedallionClass ships offer a truly touchless way of cruising, replacing cruise card with a wearable device guests can use to embark and disembark in a touchless format, enjoy keyless entry to their cabins, order on-demand food, beverage and retail items that are delivered wherever they are onboard and much more.
"It has been thrilling to have our guests on board enjoying real vacations in Alaska and on the west coast," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "By April of 2022 we will have 11 of our ships back at sea, with the support of government and port officials, creating vacation memories for our guests."
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS