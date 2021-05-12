Princess Cruises Cancels Select Sailings
May 12, 2021
Princess Cruises has canceled select sailings in Mexico, California, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.
While the cruise line continues to work with various government and port authorities to finalize its plans for a return to cruising due to ongoing international travel restrictions, select sailings will not be able to go forward.
These cruises include:
—California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021
—Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021
—Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess
Princess is still working with United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season.
"We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "We know our guests are just as eager as we are to begin sailing, and we appreciate their patience as we get close to resuming cruising."
Those guests booked on canceled sailings have choices on the next steps. Guests can choose an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests' 2021 fare on their replacement cruise. Passengers can also choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.
Guests need to fill out an online form by June 15, 2021, or they will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked and sailing by December 31, 2022.
