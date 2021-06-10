Princess Cruises Creates New CrewCall Service For MedallionClass Ships
Princess Cruises will introduce a new MedallionClass feature that allows guests to call a crew member wherever they are on the ship, called CrewCall.
The service is available on staterooms TVs and the MedallionClass app, using the location of the OceanMedallion to guide a crew member to the guest’s exact location. A function that goes hand in hand with this is the CrewCall Chat feature, which lets guests text a request using a smart device to a crewmember.
CrewCall and CrewCall Chat can both be used to place food, beverage, retail and amenity orders and allows them to be delivered wherever the guest is located in the ship.
The new features are part of the TrulyTouchless enhancements and will first be available aboard the Majestic Princess in Alaska for the cruise’s first sailing on July 25. The Regal Princess and Sky Princess ships in the U.K. will also implement these new features beginning July 31.
"Every minute a guest has to stand in line to wait for service or to have a simple question answered diminishes the value of their vacation," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer, Carnival Corporation. "OceanNow with CrewCall really delivers on the MedallionClass 'service now' philosophy and maximizes the vacation value for all Princess guests by responding in the moment to their wants, needs, and desires without any inconvenience."
