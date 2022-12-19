Last updated: 09:43 AM ET, Mon December 19 2022

Princess Cruises Departs From Texas for First Time in Six Years

Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess in St. Thomas. (photo via Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises launched its first voyage from Texas in six years when Ruby Princess departed from Galveston on an 11-day sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Ruby Princess will sail 16 voyages from Galveston as part of its winter schedule, including five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco.

During the winter/spring 2022-23 season, Ruby Princess will carry an estimated 50,000 passengers from Galveston, with many travelers opting for a pre- or post-cruise land stay to explore the historic seaside city.

“Galveston is an important port for Princess Cruises, and provides an exciting and easy-to-reach option for millions of people living in the southwestern U.S. to enjoy the ultimate in classic cruise vacations marked by our Princess MedallionClass service,” Padgett said. “We appreciate the support of the Port of Galveston and the greater Galveston community for helping make this day possible.”

As part of the celebration, Princess President John Padgett hosted a maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees before departure.

Ruby Princess is a 3,080-passenger ship that boasts 19 passenger decks served by 1,100 crew members. The vessel features a wide range of onboard amenities, including nearly 900 balcony cabins, a spa, dining options, entertainment, four pools and acres of teak-planked decks for sunning and relaxing.

“Cruising from Galveston has never been better,” Rees said. “Adding the first-class Ruby Princess to our sailing schedule, with its enticing itineraries, offers our cruise customers yet another spectacular sailing experience.”

“These itineraries are a nice addition to our current ports of call,” Rees continued. “As the fourth most popular homeport in the U.S., we're excited to welcome this beautiful ship to Galveston.”

