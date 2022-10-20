Princess Cruises Introduces Holiday Season Dining Options
October 20, 2022
Princess Cruises announced it would introduce new gourmet dining options and traditional dishes for travelers sailing during the 2022 holiday season.
Chef Rudi Sodamin and the Princess culinary arts team unveiled the cruise line’s Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus, a new series of holiday fare available in the main dining rooms throughout the fleet.
The options range from a Thanksgiving feast featuring five entrees, to the meaningful and fun foods of Hanukkah, delectable Christmas dishes from traditions around the world and concluding with a sparkling New Year’s Gala menu.
Over the Thanksgiving holiday period, each ship will recognize the American holiday on November 24 with festive decorations, activities and football broadcast on outdoor big screens. The main event will be a four-course menu that offers a choice of five entrees.
“Growing up in a large family, holiday meals were always extremely important to me and a source of excitement and anticipation,” Sodamin said. “But it wasn’t until I was an adult and went to work at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City that I learned about the American tradition of Thanksgiving where food is the undisputed star of the show.”
“The imaginative and innovative new Thanksgiving menu honors cherished holiday traditions while also introducing some exciting fresh options that we hope can become new favorites,” Sodamin continued. “Collaborating with our talented team of culinary artists on this menu has been a meaningful and memorable. This year will be a totally stress-free holiday as we’ll do all the shopping, cooking and clean up too.”
In addition to traditional holiday foods, vegetarians will appreciate the offering of homemade potato gnocchi with roasted butternut squash and sage in a light Champaign-parmesan cream or the grilled vegetable mille feuille with roasted red pepper sauce.
“The entire Food & Beverage staff sees this new Thanksgiving menu as an opportunity to go the extra mile in impressing our guests,” says Sami Kohen, Princess’ vice president of food and beverage. “Princess has always done a great job taking the stress out of the holidays and making each holiday special for our guests, and with this new Thanksgiving menu, we have elevated the experience to a whole new level.”
