December 11 2019

Princess Cruises Launches Sale With Drinks, Wi-Fi and Gratuities Included

Patrick Clarke December 11, 2019

PHOTO: Regal Princess in the open sea. (photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

Here come the Wave Season cruise deals.

Princess Cruises launched its "Best. Sale. Ever." on Wednesday, introducing special fares on upcoming sailings to coveted destinations in places like Europe, Alaska, Japan and the Caribbean available through February 29, 2020.

The cruise line is also offering sale fares inclusive of drinks, Wi-Fi and gratuities for the first time ever. The offerings are valued at $95 per day and are available on cruises of at least three days departing in April 2020 and later.

Sample cruise fares available during Princess Cruises' sale this winter include 12-day British Isles cruises sailing roundtrip from London (Southampton) and featuring an overnight in Copenhagen starting from $2,359 for an interior stateroom and $2,979 for balcony accommodations.

Other sample fares include Sky Princess' 11-day Scandinavia & Russia cruises sailing roundtrip from Copenhagen from $2,399 interior and $2,849 balcony; Royal Princess' seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers Alaska cruises from Vancouver to Anchorage (Whittier) from $899 interior and $1,539 balcony; Grand Princess' 10-night Alaska Cruisetour from Vancouver to Anchorage from $1,149 interior and $1,949 balcony; Diamond Princess' nine-day Japan with Gion Festival cruises sailing roundtrip from Tokyo (Yokohama) from $1,799 interior and $2,859 balcony and Caribbean Princess' seven-day Caribbean cruises sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale from only $879 interior and $1,199 balcony.

Contact your travel agent or visit Princess.com for more information or to book.

Princess Cruises' latest sale comes less than two months after the cruise line extended eligibility for its Captain’s Club loyalty program to every cruiser, regardless of age, in an industry-first decision.

