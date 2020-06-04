Princess Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations on Select Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton June 04, 2020
Princess Cruises cancelled a number of sailings in Canada, Australia and Taiwan due to the closure of cruise ports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move impacts all cruises in and out of Vancouver and Seattle in September and October on Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Star Princess.
MSC Cruises Suspends Operations Through July 31Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Silversea Unveils New Cruise Itineraries for 2021/22Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Extends Suspensions, Updates ItinerariesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Crystal Cruises Launches Voyage Assurance Policy for Select 20...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The Canadian government has banned all cruise ships carrying more than 100 people through Oct. 31, essentially shutting down the 2020 Alaska season.
Also cancelled are the Pacific and California Coast seven-day roundtrip cruises from San Francisco departing in September and October 2020 on Star Princess.
Further, the company will not operate any cruises in Australia through mid-September on the Sea Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Sapphire Princess, or any voyages from Keelung, Taiwan, in August 2020 on Majestic Princess.
Guests booked on the canceled voyages, who have paid in full, will can receive a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25 percent of the cruise fare.
For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will double the deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC is non-refundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise, and will have a minimum value of $100 per person. In order to receive the FCC no action is required.
Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through an online form. Refund requests must be received by June 30, 2020, or guest will be registered for the FCC option.
Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full. For more information on FCCs and refunds, click here.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Canada, Australia, Taiwan
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS