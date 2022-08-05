Quark Expeditions’ New Ultramarine Begins Sailing the Canadian Arctic
Quark Expeditions, one of the industry's leaders in polar adventures, today announced the successful launch of Ultramarine in the Canadian Arctic.
On August 1, the fleet’s newest vessel set off on the 17-day "Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin" itinerary, one of five expeditions that Quark operates in the Canadian High Arctic region, offered in August and September.
This incredible adventure brings guests up close to the stark, haunting beauty of the Canadian Arctic, offering a wide range of opportunities to immerse themselves in the indigenous Inuit culture, learn about the region’s history, view abundant local wildlife and partake of the industry's most extensive list of off-ship adventure options, including Zodiac cruises, sea kayaking and ice hiking.
"We're so excited to have kicked off our Canadian Arctic season with the 17-day Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin itinerary," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President of Sales and Customer Service for Quark Expeditions. "Not only does it herald our return to the much-beloved Canadian Arctic, but this voyage also marks Ultramarine's inaugural voyage in the Canadian North—which includes the fabled Northwest Passage. Guests get to enjoy the amenities of this technologically-advanced ship while steeped in polar history and wilderness."
As its title indicates, the captivating Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin voyage retraces the route taken by 19th-century explorer Sir John Franklin’s polar exploration to map the Northwest Passage expedition of 1845, which was ultimately lost. Franklin English shores with two ships and a total of 124 officers and sailors in May 1845, but never returned. The disappearance of his ill-fated expedition remains one of Arctic exploration’s most enduring mysteries to this day.
The voyage also makes stops in Greenland before continuing on through the Davis Strait to the northern tip of Baffin Island, near the eastern entrance to the Northwest Passage. In those waters, guests can often see humpback and bowhead whales, along with a profusion of seabirds to fascinate any birders and photographers aboard. Expeditioners also get the opportunity to visit Pond Inlet, a picturesque Inuit hamlet, where Inuit guides and community members can teach them about the Inuit’s’ rich culture and their traditional way of life.
-
