Regent Seven Seas Cruises Breaks World Cruise Booking Record
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton July 15, 2021
For the third year in a row, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has broken a booking record the day sales opened on its World Cruise.
The 2024 World Cruise officially sold out at approximately 11 a.m. EST July 14, after it opened for sale at 8:30 a.m. that day. Fares started at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, up to $199,999 per guest for a Master Suite, on the 132-day voyage.
“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest World Cruise launch day ever,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites.”
The 2024 World Cruise will explore Central America, the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.
Spanning close to five months and 34,500 nautical miles, the “Navigate the World” voyage begins on Jan. 6, 2024, roundtrip from Miami on the Seven Seas Mariner. The ship will visit 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, offering 442 free shore excursions and access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites as well as 12 overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.
“For our guests, the 2024 World Cruise represents so much more than just a cruise vacation – it’s a return to a normality,” Montague said.
Regent’s previous World Cruise opening-day record was set in September 2020 when the 2023 World Cruise went on sale.
