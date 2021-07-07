Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils 132-Night 2024 World Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton July 07, 2021
Regent Seven Seas Cruises revealed its 2024 World Cruise, a 132-night voyage that departs Miami on Jan. 6, 2024, and explores Central America, the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.
The Seven Seas Mariner will operate the cruise, which spans close to five months and 34,500 nautical miles before concluding in Miami. The “Navigate the World” voyage will visit 66 ports of call in 31 countries on four continents. The cruise offers 442 free shore excursions, as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and transits of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.
The sailing provides access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the most the cruise line has ever visited on a global cruise. The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, the Churches and Convents of Goa and Tuscany’s Medici Villas and Gardens are just some of the iconic sites that can be explored.
Exclusive shoreside experiences will be held in three destinations – Wellington, New Zealand; Mumbai, India; and Málaga, Spain – along with a pre-cruise gala in a luxury hotel in Miami.
At additional cost are 18 optional land programs, 11 of which are new. On the multi-night land programs, guests can discover Ayers Rock in Australia; see the Taj Mahal in India; and experience the beauty of the Great Pyramids of Giza, all in one cruise.
“The past two years we have seen record booking world cruise launch days, which is a testament to our guests’ enduring passion for travel and illustrates just how special these voyages are,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We believe our 2024 World Cruise is our most enriching to date, representing the opportunity for uniquely immersive exploration thanks to access to a huge number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and hundreds of free shore excursions. Add to this the fact that the cruise is on board the elegant, all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Mariner, plus an incredible array of luxurious amenities, and I’m sure the 2024 World Cruise will sell out quickly too.”
The 2024 World Cruise includes first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, a comprehensive visa package, unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, unlimited internet access, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, a commemorative gift and more.
Fares start at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and $199,999 per guest for a Master Suite. Measuring 2,002 square feet, the Mariner’s Master Suites have rosewood furniture, fine fabrics, crystal chandeliers and a personal butler. In addition, the expansive suites have two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a large living room and two private balconies.
