Regent Seven Seas Cruises Sets New Record for Biggest Booking Day Ever

Laurie Baratti October 26, 2020
Despite widespread skepticism that cruising can regain its momentum in the wake of COVID-19, new evidence has emerged that cruise-going will remain as popular as ever once it’s safe to sail again.
Today, Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) announced that it experienced the largest booking day in the luxury cruise line's entire 28-year history on October 21, the day sales opened on its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection.
The volume of reservations made on that day surpassed RSSC’s previous booking-day record from April 2018 (coinciding with the launch of Seven Seas Splendor's inaugural season) by nearly 40 percent.
In comparison with the line’s August 2019 release of its 2021-2022 Voyage Collection, the launch of its 2022-2023 Voyage Collection saw an over-100-percent increase in bookings. Sales opened at 8:30 a.m. EST, and by 10:00 a.m. EST, had already surpassed the total number of reservations that accompanied the previous year's launch.
"The staggering response to our 2022-2023 Voyage Collection demonstrates the incredible future demand for the unrivaled Regent experience. Luxury travelers simply cannot wait to get back on the oceans to see the world again, while enjoying impeccable, personalized service on luxurious and spacious ships," said Jason Montague, RSSC’s President and CEO. "Our loyal guests wasted no time in securing their perfect itinerary and suite with last year's Voyage Collection launch day total eclipsed after only 90 minutes of being on sale."
While all the destinations featured in the Collection drew high levels of interest, RSSC’s cruises in Africa, Asia, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe (especially the Baltics) were seen to be particularly popular among customers.
Last week’s record-high day of bookings wasn’t the first record-breaking single day for RSSC in 2020. The launch day for the luxury cruise line’s 2023 World Cruise saw reservations double in comparison with numbers from the 2022 World Cruise launch.
