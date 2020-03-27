Last updated: 12:35 PM ET, Fri March 27 2020

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Eases Cancellation Policy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton March 27, 2020

Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Explorer in Bilbao, Spain
PHOTO: Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Seven Seas Explorer in Bilbao, Spain. (photo via ShaunWilkinson/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has modified its cancellation policy, letting customers who have paid in full cancel up to 48 hours before their departure dates.

“To ensure guests feel confident about sailing with Regent, we have introduced Regent Reassurance, where guests who have paid in full have the option to cancel up to 48 hours prior to departure date and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit,” the company said.

The program is valid for all voyages embarking on or before Sept. 30, 2020, and for existing and new reservations made by April 30, 2020.

The credit can be applied toward any new reservation made within one year of the credit’s issue date on any Regent voyage sailing before Dec. 31, 2022.

Guests who are outside of final payment may elect to pay their reservation in full, at which point the guests would be eligible for Regent Reassurance. Otherwise, for reservations outside of final payment, the standard cancellation schedule would apply.

For more details and FAQs on Regent Reassurance, click here.

Theresa Norton
PHOTO: Holland America Line's Zaandam

Four Dead on Zaandam as Passenger Transfer Gets Underway

Holland America Line

Cruise Lines to Miss Out on Relief From US Stimulus Bill

As Coronavirus Expands, Cruise Lines Extend Suspensions

Mexico Allowing Cruise Ships to Disembark, Fumigating Passengers

RCCL Chairman Fain Offers Assurances in New Video

