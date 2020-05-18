Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches Booking Promotion
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton May 18, 2020
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched the “Return with Regent” program that offers 50 percent reduced deposits and a $1,000 shipboard credit for new bookings made by July 31, 2020.
The offer includes “Regent Reassurance,” which allows guests to cancel their cruise for any reason up to 15 days before departure date and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC).
The “Return with Regent” program is applicable to all sailings through 2022, expanding the line’s “Cancel for Any Reason” policy to cover all destinations and voyages.
Travel advisors will earn a $100 gift card for every new deposited booking made by July 31, 2020. The gift card will be paid within 60 days of the end of the promotion, not after sailing. Eligible bookings must be registered here by Aug. 15, 2020.
Additionally, travel advisors and a companion have the chance to sail with the luxury line in a “Sell and Sail” incentive. Travel advisors who make two new bookings on 2020 voyages will earn a free 2020 cruise, while those who make three new bookings on 2021 or 2022 voyages will earn a free 2021 or 2022 cruise. Eligible bookings must be registered here by Aug. 15, 2020
“We have been astounded by the tenacity and resolve shown by the thousands of talented travel advisors over these difficult months and we are proud to work alongside them,” said Randall Soy, executive vice president-sales and marketing for Regent Seven Seas. “As we see the green shoots of recovery and consumer confidence in cruise begin to grow, we want to give our valued travel advisors the tools to capture every possible booking, as well as reward them for their fortitude and loyalty.”
