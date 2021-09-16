Regent Seven Seas Cruises Resumes Operations After 18 Months
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Lacey Pfalz September 16, 2021
Regent Seven Seas Cruises began its first voyage in almost 18 months on September 11, 2021 with fully vaccinated crew and guests.
The first sailing began onboard the new Seven Seas Splendor, which sailed from Southampton, England to Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool and more. To mark the occasion, the luxury cruise line has created a return to sailing video, which features the ship’s crew members as they welcome guests back to sea.
The Seven Seas Splendor’s second itinerary will be a 14-night trip to Barcelona, Bordeaux, Lisbon and more. It will spend October and November in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean for its winter season.
[RELATE_TRENDS]
The next ship to set sail this year is the Seven Seas Explorer, sailing from Trieste, Italy on October 15, 2021.
The Seven Seas Mariner will resume sailing out of Miami on December 18, with the Seven Seas Navigator joining it on January 6, 2022.
The Seven Seas Voyager is the last ship to return to sailing, porting out of Barcelona beginning February 15, 2022.
“This cruise represents yet another huge step forward as we return to luxury travel. I am so excited for our guests who have waited patiently, and for our crew and team members across our global offices who have worked so hard to get to this moment,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The Regent family is finally reunited, and we are delighted to provide our guests with the unrivaled Regent experience with every luxury included, while sailing the world, once more.”
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has established the SailSAFE Health and Safety program, which includes mandatory vaccinations for all guests and crew members, COVID-19 testing, a staggered embarkation process to allow for physical distancing and other measures.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS