Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Delayed Debut of New Ship
Due to shipyard issues, officials from the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection were forced to announced the debut of the cruise line’s new ship would be delayed by four months to June 13, 2020.
According to CruiseIndustryNews.com, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s first 298-guest vessel has been delayed due to project cost and delivery problems facing officials at the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard in Spain.
The problems have resulted in the new ship’s seven-night sailings from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca being pushed back until mid-2020. Guests who have already booked impacted cruises will be eligible to rebook on other 2020 voyages or the newly announced 2021 itineraries.
“With additional challenges around the former shipyard management, both the new Board of Hijos de J. Barreras and the Board of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are working cooperatively towards a long-term solution for the shipyard,” the cruise line told Cruise Industry News.
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is helping guests by offering extended fare savings and reimbursing passengers for paid cruise fare, airfare and hotel change fees.
Travel agents will also have their commissions fully preserved.
