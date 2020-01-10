Royal Caribbean Announces 2021 Itineraries
January 10, 2020
Royal Caribbean International has announced its China itineraries for the first half of 2021. The spectrum of the Seas, the cruise line’s newest ship, will sail from Shanghai on 4- to 7-night sailings. These new itineraries promise exciting new destinations and shore excursions for the whole family.
Spectrum will be offering nearly 30 sailings in Japan. These 4- to 5-night cruises will be sailing to multiple destinations, from the islands of Okinawa to the beaches of the Yaeyama Islands. The Quantum Ultra Class ship’s 7-night cruises will include overnight stays in select destinations, in which guests can spend more time in port exploring the local, vibrant culture.
Other destinations include some of Japan’s most famed cities, such as Shimonoseki, Maizuru, Niigata and Hakodate (Hokkaido). Here, guests can explore the Niigata City Aquarium, the hot springs of Hokkaido and much more.
Guests aboard the Spectrum will also have the opportunity to choose from a lineup of new shore excursions designed to enhance the destination experience. Through local celebrations in new and unique locales, these excursions cover a variety of themes and routes, turning traditional sightseeing into an immersive adventure.
Meanwhile, the newly amplified Voyager of the Seas will call Shanghai home during the summer of 2021. After a $97 million makeover in 2019, Voyager will be embarking on a series of 4- and 5-night Japan cruises to several of the nation’s ports of call, such as Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima.
Voyager touts thrilling features that make for an unforgettable family vacation: from The Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides to the reinvigorated Vitality Spa and redesigned kids and teens spaces, Voyager will offer the standout family summer vacation in the region.
