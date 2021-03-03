Royal Caribbean Announces 2022-2023 Western Caribbean Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood March 03, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced a series of new sailings being added to the cruise line’s 2022-2023 winter deployment in the Caribbean.
Starting in November 2022, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas will begin homeporting in Galveston, Texas, and sail seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries from the cruise line’s new terminal, which is scheduled to open in fall 2022.
Passengers booking a vacation aboard Allure of the Seas can expect world-class dining, adrenaline-inducing activities and groundbreaking entertainment, as well as the ship’s unique seven-neighborhood concept.
Royal Caribbean’s new winter sailings are expected to include stops at popular destinations, including Nassau, The Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.
Bookings for the seven-night Western Caribbean sailings are now open.
Additional itinerary highlights via Royal Caribbean include:
Year-Round Favorites in Florida
Miami and Orlando will serve as mainstay gateways for adventure for two of Royal Caribbean’s most popular ships.
—Symphony will sail a mix of 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, visiting ports such as Philipsburg, St. Maarten and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas on Eastern itineraries, and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, as well as Roatan, Honduras on Western itineraries. All sailings will visit Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.
—Orlando’s Port Canaveral cruise terminal will continue to be home to Harmony, which will offer a mix of 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries that include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay. The Eastern Caribbean sailings will take guests to favorite ports, including Charlotte Amalie, Philipsburg, and Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, while the Western Caribbean sailings visit favorites such as Nassau, Bahamas; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Royal Caribbean private destination Labadee, Haiti.
Seasonal Stunners
The ultimate winter season beckons for a number of Royal Caribbean’s best ships to ply the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.
—Beginning November 2022, Allure will sail 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries from Galveston for the first time and visit Roatan, Honduras as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya. Both the young and young at heart can take advantage of the endless array of Allure’s signature adventures, including a zip line that flies across the ship ten decks high, a pair of Royal Caribbean’s heart-pumping FlowRider surf simulators and not to mention unparalleled theatrical productions at the dazzling open-air AquaTheater.
—After a summer spent in New York, Oasis will head south to Miami and sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, all featuring a full day at Perfect Day at CocoCay, from November 2022 through April 2023. Guests opting for an Eastern Caribbean sailing on board one of the world’s largest and most innovative cruise ships will visit the likes of Labadee, Charlotte Amalie, and a late-night visit to San Juan. Those sailing west will call on Costa Maya and Cozumel as well as Roatan.
—After a summer in Alaska, Serenade of the Seas will seek warmer waters in Tampa, Florida. The ship is set to sail 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries that visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, Roatan, and Belize City, Belize, as well as 7-night Bahamas and Perfect Day itineraries, which take guests on an island-hopping adventure through the Bahamas archipelago, stopping in Nassau, Bimini and Perfect Day at CocoCay. As Serenade makes its way from Vancouver to Tampa, it will offer a one-time Pacific Coast itinerary to Los Angeles before making a 13-night journey through the famous Panama Canal.
—Following its short season in the northeast, Voyager of the Seas will make the journey from Boston to San Juan in November 2022 to offer 7-night Southern Caribbean itineraries that call on ports like Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Willemstad, Curacao. Guests can take their time when visiting Oranjestad, Aruba with longer calls that offer a deep dive into the cultural mix of Dutch and Caribbean influences.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS