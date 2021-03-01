Royal Caribbean to Require COVID-19 Vaccines on New Israel Sailings
March 01, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced it would begin sailing from Israel for the first time in May.
The cruise line will offer travelers in Israel a combination of three- to seven-night escapes visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus onboard its new Odyssey of the Seas vessel, with tickets available for purchase on March 9.
The roundtrip itineraries from Haifa, Israel, will include visits to destinations in the Mediterranean, including Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos and Athens, Greece, and Limassol, Cyprus.
“We are thrilled to debut Royal Caribbean cruises from Israel with our newest and most innovative ship, Odyssey of the Seas,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said. “Israeli travelers will be looking to get away, relax with total peace of mind, and enjoy the travel experiences they are missing dearly; and that is what we do best.”
“Sailing from Israel is an opportunity we have had our sights on for quite some time,” Bayley continued. “We greatly appreciate the government of Israel for their collaboration and confidence in us to deliver memorable cruise experiences to their residents, and look forward to delivering on that promise aboard our newest ship – the first ‘Green Island’ at sea.”
Israelis will be the first guests to cruise on the new ship during its inaugural season. Odyssey of the Seas will feature a variety of signature experiences, including a two-level pool deck, the SeaPlex indoor/outdoor activity complex and an expansive lineup of specialty restaurants.
Royal Caribbean is also working with Israel’s health and tourism authorities to become the first cruise line to offer fully vaccinated sailings, where both crew and passengers above the age of 16 will be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Thanks to the millions of vaccines we have brought, I am proud that Israel will be the first country in the world to launch Royal Caribbean’s new flagship,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Royal Caribbean's decision to come to Israel is a significant expression of confidence in our policy. This is an important economic, touristic moment for the State of Israel.”
