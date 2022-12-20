Last updated: 11:50 AM ET, Tue December 20 2022

Royal Caribbean Announces 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood December 20, 2022

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship (Photo by Lauren Bowman)

Royal Caribbean International announced its 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises are now on sale.

From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, travelers sailing with the cruise line can choose one of eight ships that adventure to the best destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

ADVERTISING

Royal Caribbean passengers will have more than 20 destinations to choose from, including Roatan, Honduras; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and the company’s private retreats.

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Reflection, cruise ship

Celebrity Cruises Recognizes Year's Top Travel Agencies...

Katina Athanasiou, Celebrity Cruises

Katina Athanasiou Joins Celebrity Cruises

PortMiami, Miami, cruises, ships, ports, docks

Royal Caribbean Group Partners with iCON Infrastructure for...

Ruby Princess

Princess Cruises Departs From Texas for First Time in Six Years

The world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will continue to call Port Canaveral home year-round for 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises, while Harmony of the Seas heads to Galveston, Texas, to sail 6- to 8-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay voyages.

As for the summer 2024 Caribbean cruises, Symphony of the Seas will offer 7-night cruises to The Bahamas from Bayonne, New Jersey, while Freedom of the Seas will host 7- to 8-night cruises to destinations in the Western and Eastern Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Southern Caribbean.

Liberty of the Seas will sail from Bayonne on a combination of 4-night, 5-night and 9-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and New England. Adventure of the Seas will sail from Orlando on 6- and 8-night vacations that explore the Southern, Eastern or Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.

In addition, Enchantment of the Seas will sail from Tampa on 7-night Western Caribbean cruises and three 7-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay adventures. Vision of the Seas will sail from Baltimore to Bermuda, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas or Canada and New England on 5- and 9-night cruises.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Silversea's Joe Leon

Silversea Strengthens Trade Sales Team in Support of Travel...

Silversea Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group Partners with iCON Infrastructure for Destination Development

Princess Cruises Departs From Texas for First Time in Six Years

Holland America Becomes Latest Cruise Line To Increase Gratuity Fees

gallery icon 21 Best Cruise Excursion Ideas for Every Type of Traveler

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS