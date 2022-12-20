Royal Caribbean Announces 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises
December 20, 2022
Royal Caribbean International announced its 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises are now on sale.
From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, travelers sailing with the cruise line can choose one of eight ships that adventure to the best destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
Royal Caribbean passengers will have more than 20 destinations to choose from, including Roatan, Honduras; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and the company’s private retreats.
The world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will continue to call Port Canaveral home year-round for 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises, while Harmony of the Seas heads to Galveston, Texas, to sail 6- to 8-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay voyages.
As for the summer 2024 Caribbean cruises, Symphony of the Seas will offer 7-night cruises to The Bahamas from Bayonne, New Jersey, while Freedom of the Seas will host 7- to 8-night cruises to destinations in the Western and Eastern Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay and the Southern Caribbean.
Liberty of the Seas will sail from Bayonne on a combination of 4-night, 5-night and 9-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada and New England. Adventure of the Seas will sail from Orlando on 6- and 8-night vacations that explore the Southern, Eastern or Western Caribbean and The Bahamas.
In addition, Enchantment of the Seas will sail from Tampa on 7-night Western Caribbean cruises and three 7-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay adventures. Vision of the Seas will sail from Baltimore to Bermuda, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas or Canada and New England on 5- and 9-night cruises.
