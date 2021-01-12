Royal Caribbean Brands Extend Suspension Through April 30
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton January 12, 2021
Sister companies Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara have all canceled cruises through April 30. Celebrity also canceled the 2021 Europe season for Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation.
The Royal Caribbean Group brands said the decisions were made after consulting with the Cruise Lines International Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our plan is to resume further operation in May,” Royal Caribbean International said on its website.
The cancellation does not include Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas, which is operating in Singapore, and Spectrum of the Seas, now sailing in China.
Celebrity said the suspension includes the May 1 Celebrity Apex transatlantic sailing and Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation’s Europe sailings departing May through October 2021.
“Celebrity Cruises, as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, continues to work with our Healthy Sail Panel of globally recognized scientific and medical experts to come back stronger, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board,” the line posted on its website. “We are reaching out to our guests and travel partners to share further details and address any questions or concerns they may have.”
Azamara also posted that it has extended the suspension of sailings departing on or before April 30, 2021.
Silversea Cruises also is part of Royal Caribbean Group, but continues to post individual sail dates for its fleet.
Royal Caribbean International asked travelers whose cruises were canceled on Jan. 12, 2021, to contact their travel advisor or the company by Jan. 26 to move to a new sailing. “If we don’t hear from you, we will automatically issue your future cruise credit” by email, the company wrote on its website.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS